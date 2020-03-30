UNITED STATES−On Sunday, March 29, President Donald Trump announced that social distancing guidelines have been extended to April 30. “[To those who are] putting their lives, their careers, their education and their dreams on hold out of devotion to their fellow citizens and their country. Social distancing. That’s the way you win,” said Trump.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory could be won.” He added that by June 1, “The U.S. will be well on its way to recovery and great things will be happening.”

“I want every citizen in our country to take heart and confidence in the fact that we have the best medical minds in the world tackling this disease. We have the best science, the best researchers, and the best talent anywhere working night and day to protect your family and loved ones and to overcome this pandemic. With the grace of God, we are rising to the occasion. We are proving that no darkness can overshadow the eternal light of American courage. We will win. And when we do, we will rebound with astonishing force and speed. We will be stronger than ever, and we will have learned so much, where something like this can never hurt us to the extent it has — and the world — again.

In our present crisis, the strength of our people is our single most important asset, and together we will defeat this invisible curse — this invisible enemy — and rise to incredible new heights,” said President Trump on Tuesday, March 31.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who spoke following President Trump, received criticism via social media for his stance on the number of deaths that could transpire as a result of the virus. According to reports, Dr. Fauci made a quick exit after going against statements made by the Commander in Chief. Reports of a rift between President Trump and Dr. Fauci are untrue, as the doctor explained in an interview with Fox News on March 24.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, as of March 29, there have been 140,904 confirmed, some being presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. A total of 2,405 have died from the virus.

President Trump indicated in his Coronavirus Task Force briefing Sunday that the U.S. has the most reported cases of COVID-19 because the county performed the most tests for the virus. A total 138,499 people in North America have survived the coronavirus after being diagnosed.