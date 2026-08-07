WOODLAND HILLS—Pierce College, a community college based in Woodland Hills, announced on Tuesday, August 4, it will cancel its football season due to a lack of players. According to an official statement from Pierce College reads:

“Los Angeles Pierce College has made the difficult decision to place its football program on hiatus for the 2026 season.

College leadership monitored the football roster throughout the summer and delayed making a final determination for as long as reasonably possible. After careful evaluation, the College determined that the roster had not reached the size needed for the team to participate safely throughout the season.

Our immediate priority is supporting every affected student-athlete. Pierce College is working with the Southern California Football Association and other colleges to help students who wish to continue competing pursue opportunities with as little disruption as possible to their academic progress.

We recognize that this news is disappointing for our student-athletes, alumni, supporters, and the broader Pierce community. Pierce Football has a proud history, and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to that tradition.

The program will remain on hiatus while the College evaluates its future. Throughout this process, we remain committed to the academic success, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes.”

The announcement came weeks before the team was expected to play its first game. In an interview with the San Fernando Valley Sun, Sims said, “It’s really unfortunate, because there are so many kids that came from out of state. Think about it, how hard is it going to be for those kids to transfer when they’re stuck in a one-year apartment lease?”

Sims disputed the notion that the roster was too small, noting the team had 45 players before the cancellation. He pointed out that when he took over in 2022, the team had only 8 players and he built it up to 32, yet they still played a full season that year.

Sims said he was only made aware of the potential cancellation when one of his players asked him if the rumors were true. Following that exchange, he was pulled into a hallway and told by the athletic director that the season was over. He alleges the athletic director contacted other schools and told everyone else before informing him or the team.

For most players who signed up to be part of the team, it is too late to transfer to another program.

Pierce College is not the only college to cancel its season this year. Orange Coast College indefinitely suspended its program back in April, and a survey conducted by the California Interscholastic Federation found that 11-man high school football participation dropped 4 percent statewide last year.