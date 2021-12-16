MALIBU—Individuals can drop off donations at Malibu City Hall to help the Spark of Love Toy Drive collect and distribute new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment to brighten up the holidays for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Now in its 29th year, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, ABC7, Toys for Tots, and Southern California firefighters successfully collected and distributed nearly 10 million toys.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at Malibu City Hall during open hours (Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fridays, 7:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.. Facemask required inside. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu). (For those who come to City Hall before the donation barrels have been placed by the Fire Department donations can be left at the front desk).

Drop off donations at your local LA County Fire Station. Make a monetary donation by texting “SPARK” to 24365 or online at https://supportlafd.kindful.com. All proceeds will go toward buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

Suggest toy donation items include the following items for infants and teens. For teens: cameras, watches, sunglasses, earphones, skateboards, scooters, basketballs, soccer balls, footballs, haircare tools, jewelry, make-up brushes, and crossbody bags/handbags. People are asked to do not donate any kind of toy weapons (guns, knives, lightsabers, etc.), glass products, liquids, or toiletries (fragrances, nail polish, etc.).

For questions about the Spark of Love toy drive call (213) 420-1500 or e-mail SparkOfLove@fire.lacounty.gov.

Request donated toys for your non-profit organization or event.

For more details about the Spark of Love Toy Drive, visit the website.