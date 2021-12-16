MALIBU—On December 13, the city of Malibu announced on its website that free virtual Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) power outage preparedness training for seniors and at-risk adults, on Tuesday, December 14, 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, January 13, 3:30 p.m.

Power outages are common any time of year in Malibu during high winds, whether caused by SCE proactively shutting down power or caused by tree branches blowing into power lines. For those who are seniors or have mobility issues, a disability or are dependent on a wheelchair or a medical device will face additional challenges during emergencies or evacuations. That is compounded during a power outage when phone, cell phone and internet service may be out, limiting your ability to get critical emergency information. Learn how to plan to be prepared!

A free backup battery is available to participating Malibu residents (one per household). The training is open to all, but the backup batteries are available only to city residents. RSVP online at http://malibusafety.eventbrite.com. For further questions or to request a training for your neighborhood or community group can email publicsafety@malibucity.org.