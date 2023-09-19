WOODLAND HILLS— St. Bernardine of Siena Catholic Church, 24410 Calvert St., in Woodland Hills will be holding its annual fall festival from October 6-8. The hours of operation are as follows; Friday 5:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Saturday 2:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.





Items for the silent auction will be accepted through September 22. The link for the donation page may be found on the St. Bernadine of Siena Catholic Church’s webpage.



Entertainment includes but is not limited to the following nightly features;



Friday, October 6 Bad Habit will be back on stage at the St. Bernardine festival.



Saturday, October 7 The Curious will be performing.



Sunday, October 8 features The Knockoffs, The Dad Bods, and Threshold.



The festival will have age-appropriate rides for the whole family, a beer garden, food booths, and a kiddie area. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.



The rides require tickets that may be purchased at the Church after mass, at the school or at the festival.



Mass times are on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 5:00 p.m.



