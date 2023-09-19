LOS ANGELES—On September 15, an armed man with a loaded pistol posing as a federal law enforcement officer was taken into custody along with another individual attending the speech of the presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D-Washington DC).



According to the website of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the man presenting himself as a federal officer appeared at the entrance to Wilshire Ebell Theater located at, 4401 W. 8th Street in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15 just as Kennedy was to give his speech for Hispanic Heritage month.



Reports indicate that the imposter, appeared to be wearing a U.S. Marshall’s badge, was wearing sunglasses and verbally represented himself as Kennedy’s security indicating he needed to be “taken to Kennedy immediately.”



Kennedy’s security team reportedly notified LAPD that the individual, who was carrying a handgun, was not one of them. LAPD took him into custody without incident.



The second individual detained by LAPD had come into the event with the suspect with a backpack. Responding officers found the backpack contained at least one more gun, ammunition, and some knives.



Kennedy posted the following message on X.



“I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and belt clip with federal ID.



He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until the LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to the LAPD for its rapid response.



I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”





