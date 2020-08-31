WOODLAND HILLS— A shooting against a pro-Trump caravan led to a five-hour standoff outside of an apartment building as the Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team tried to coax the believed suspects out on August 30.

Police received initial reports of shots fired at 11:30 A.M. in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard towards a caravan of Trump supporters. No one was reported to have been injured, but many surrounding cars were hit.

BREAKING VIDEO: Trump caravan in LA is on Ventura Blvd headed to Studio City. Protesters expected to confront them. #TrumpCaravan #LAProtests pic.twitter.com/xV0EfArnz5 — Anoncat ☂️Ⓐ🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) August 30, 2020

The officers believed that three suspects, including a man seen carrying a gun, were holed up inside the apartment complex. The SWAT team launched a chemical irritant inside and entered the unit at 5 P.M. only to find the unit empty.

BREAKING VIDEO: Someone fired shots from an apartment building at the Trump Caravan, blown out several tires. SWAT team descending on area. #LAProtest #TrumpCaravan pic.twitter.com/jM9zwiy8ZN — Anoncat ☂️Ⓐ🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) August 30, 2020

Officer Drake Madison said that they had closed Ventura Boulevard during the standoff and reported the situation was still fluid. This incident was one of several over the weekend during rallies and protests. Earlier on August 29, a suspicious package around an organized protest shut down Santa Monica Boulevard until a bomb squad was able to handle the situation.

No suspects have been taken into custody over the shooting and it remains an active investigation.