WOODLAND HILLS—An English teacher at El Camino Real Charter High School has fallen under scrutiny after wearing an “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt on her first Zoom class of the returning semester on August 10.

A concerned father took a screenshot of the teacher who allegedly was spending the class time discussing the political issues going on across the nation— as protests are held daily in cities everywhere in support of the Black Lives Matter movement— instead of English. The shirt is in reference to the last words of George Floyd, a Minneapolis Black man who was killed in police custody in late May.

This is a LAUSD English teacher on a zoom call wearing an “I can’t breath shirt” teaching her students about “racial injustice & fixing the corrupt system” A concerned father reached out to me because his daughter was not being taught English in her online English class pic.twitter.com/EPiBU53Lzn — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 16, 2020

The teacher since has been receiving threats across all social media platforms for her course curriculum choices, which according to a GoFundMe started by another teacher, Kyna Collins, she changed her course to be more inclusive:

“The parent posted the teacher’s picture online, along with criticism of her syllabus which she had worked hard to decolonize and make anti-racist. Parents quickly started circulating the post on Facebook and other social media sites, specifically many known alt-right white supremacist groups, where it became a witch-hunt to get her fired and revoke her credential for pushing political viewpoints. People started flooding her email with nasty messages and threatened her safety. The teacher has been threatened through numerous emails and social media posts and has had to re-locate for the safety of herself, her daughter, and her pets.”

El Camino Real also showed support of the teacher and the movement by holding a rally in support of Black Lives Matter on August 26.

The teacher has filed a restraining order on August 24 with the Van Nuys Courthouse East and stated in the petition she has not “felt safe enough to go home since 8/18/20.” For the safety of the teacher, her name is not being reported.