MALIBU—City construction crews began storm drain repairs within the Malibu Park neighborhood to repair damage caused by the storms after the Woolsey Fire.

Alternating lane closures will be necessary at the following locations:

Cuthbert Rd (between Busch Dr and Harvester Rd)

Busch Dr (between Harvester Rd and Calpine Dr)

Morning View Dr (between Via Cabrillo and Merritt Dr)

Birdview Ave (between Westward Beach Rd and Bluewater Rd)

Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., scheduled from August 11 through November 2021.

Work will include clearing and grubbing, demolition, cold milling, removal of existing corrugated metal pipe, new asphalt berms/dikes, pavement repairs, pavement overlay, striping, new reinforced concrete pipes, HDPE piping, and rock slope protection.