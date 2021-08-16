BEVERLY HILLS—According to a press release from Dana Beesen of the city of Beverly Hills, the Community Service Department and its summer series program, Concerts on Canon, brought country music to Beverly Canon Gardens on Thursday, August 12, with Country Nation.

Country Nation plays modern country music featuring country superstars Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Meranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and so many more. Country Nation aims to please its audience with great music featuring male and female vocalists, fantastic harmonies and a concert style energy and performance that engages the audience.

The free outdoor entertainment series takes place every Thursday from now through September 9, with two 45-minute musical sets at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but there is plentiful seating on the large, grassy area for your blankets. Guests can have their own picnic in the park by bringing their own picnic-packed meal or purchasing a boxed meal from one of the neighboring restaurants.

The remaining season line-up:

Thursday, August 19: Bill Rotella & the Earthtones – Original Music

Thursday, August 26: Singular Nature – Reggae

Thursday, September 2: Joyce Partise – Jazz & Brazilian Bossa Nova

Thursday, September 9: Music Carolyn – Soul Jazz Neo-Soul R&B

Beverly Canon Gardens is located on Canon Drive by the Montage Hotel. Parking is available adjacent to Beverly Canon Gardens.

All concerts in this series are performed in Beverly Canon Gardens, 241 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210. For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/concertsoncanon.