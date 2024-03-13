HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted on Wednesday, March 13 that a fire that erupted at a home in Hollywood had been extinguished. The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. at 7200 W. Hollywood Boulevard.

The LAFD responded to a two-story garden-style apartment building with fire showing from one unit. It took 26 firefighters 22 minutes to contain the fire to the unit-of-origin and extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Los Angeles Fire Department.