SHERMAN OAKS—Three homes suffered damage because of a landslide in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday, March 13. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the homes damaged were located near N. Ventura Canyon Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:51 a.m.

Firefighters responded to reports of a large tree down and wires down in the backyard of a residence. Responders arrived to find a large portion of a hillside had slid down toward at least three homes. Several people were evacuated from at least one of the homes. A primary search of the homes revealed no patients, but a more thorough (secondary) search will be conducted after daybreak.

The Department of Building and Safety is responding to assess the structures and hillsides. PIO Captain Cody Weireter was on the scene to assess and discuss what transpired. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.