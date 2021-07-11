STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 3806 North Laurel Canyon Blvd at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in response to a structure fire in a one-story single-family home.

Fire officials arrived at the scene and found the fire was in one room of the dwelling. 26 firefighter personnel contained the blaze in 11 minutes.

There has been no report of injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the cost of the damage has not been assessed.

No further details have been reported.