LOS FELIZ—Police responded to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 11 around 2:35 p.m. on Rodney Drive in Los Feliz.

EMS (Emergency Medical Service) arrived on the scene and discovered 2 people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS assessed one of the victim’s injuries at the scene. The suspect and victim were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

No other injuries or fatalities have been reported and the motive for the shooting has not been confirmed. The identity of the victims and or suspects have not been released to the public.

Police are currently investigating the incident, there are no additional details.