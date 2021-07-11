CALIFORNIA−On Wednesday, July 7, Oakland California Police Department (OCPD) posted a report of an increase in crime and violence that occurred the week before July 4.

According to police reports, the spike in crime was not contained in any one city, but reported throughout the state, in what many media outlets called, “a bloody 4th of July weekend.”

OCPD reported, “there were 172 ShotSpotter Activations reported from June 28-July 4, up 85 percent. There were 60 instances of gunfire. This year officers recovered 608 firearms.”

California’s first responders from police, ambulance drivers, EMTs, and fire and rescue were reportedly overwhelmed with calls.

LAPD reported a dozen killings between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 4.

NBC 4’s Eric Leonard reported on the increase of crime in California. News reports indicate that since January of this year, 600 people were shot in L.A. and 143 murdered.

Shootings in California are 50 percent higher than this time last year while homicides are reportedly up by 31 percent in recent months.

On July 3, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported the arrest of Arturo Ceja III. He was arrested on felony charges in South Los Angeles for Illegally transporting tons of explosives. Ceja reportedly made multiple trips to Nevada where he purchased the explosives and homemade devices that he was selling out of his car.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives reported that they received a tip and went to Ceja’s residence on East 27th Street, where officers found over 500 boxes of commercial-grade fireworks, and approximately 140 homemade devices, stored improperly near a grill.

According to the affidavit, the Total Containment Vessel (TCV), where the explosives were stored, was not safe to move. As officers destroyed the devices the entire vessel blew up causing a massive explosion damaging homes and 17 individuals including some law enforcement.

L.A.P.D. officials told reporters that some residences would not answer their doors when officers went door-to-door in an attempt to evacuate the area prior to the explosion.

According to his Twitter page, San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, is helping the public get restraining orders against proponents of gun violence, prostitution, and shoplifting.

Boudin’s top aide, Katie Chatfield, reportedly made a controversial Tweet regarding the recent surge in violence, comparing political opponents to the 1915 film, “The Birth of A Nation.”

The controversial Tweet, that made a reference to a former slave, quickly gained criticism. Chatfield was accused of referencing the KKK depicted in the movie.