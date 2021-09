HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire on Sunday, September 26 at 7:02 a.m. The blaze was reported at a home located at 5652 Fountain Avenue. The LAFD reported on Twitter that it was a one-story boarded-up home with smoke showing.

A total of 30 LAFD firefighters extinguished the attic fire in a vacant single-family home in 28 minutes without any injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.