UNITED STATES—Those who live or work in Fremont or visit often know the city as a very walkable place. Residents and visitors frequently use paths and sidewalks for errands, exercise, and commuting. However, these beloved walking paths cross high-traffic intersections where careless drivers can put pedestrians at risk. The city government releases crash data on an annual basis, and the numbers highlight how often pedestrians have their lives and health threatened. Those numbers reveal what’s happening, how bad the problem is, and what needs to be done about it.

Who Is Getting Hurt?

Pedestrians are the people getting hurt the worst. This happens when drivers fail to yield to those traveling on foot. California laws mandate drivers to be constantly aware of nearby pedestrians, including those not close to an intersection. If a driver sees someone traversing a street or road on foot, they’re required to reduce speed immediately. This is necessary so they can stop in time to avoid a collision with someone so physically vulnerable.

Where Is It Happening?

Vehicles striking pedestrians are a potential problem anywhere foot traffic crosses a street or road, but two intersections in Fremont see more traffic accidents than the rest in most years. The first intersection is where Osgood Road meets Washington Boulevard, and the second is where Godfrey Street and Walnut Avenue cross. City government departments and officials have been looking to reduce vehicular accidents, pedestrian fatalities, and injuries at throughout the city for several years.

How Bad Are the Numbers?

In the last five years, Fremont has had an average of 43 serious pedestrian accidents yearly. The total numbers have been higher, but “serious” accidents include fatalities and severe injuries. In 2022, there were 35 such accidents, and five of them resulted in deaths that impacted surviving relatives and friends in the area. The worst accidents include hit-and-run situations where a driver impacts a pedestrian but keeps driving while attempting to evade responsibility. Injured victims might wind up waiting longer for first responders, and they often wind up paying all the medical bills involved when offending drivers are never apprehended.

What’s Being Done About It?

Whenever possible, local law enforcement identifies and arrests hit-and-run drivers who then face felony charges. Unfortunately, these cases are on the rise. Estimates suggest that approximately 7,500 pedestrians were killed across the country in 2022, and that’s the highest death toll going back to 1981. California alone had nearly 1,100 pedestrian deaths, making it the leading state in this category. While the numbers are startling, word is being spread around the community to remind drivers to slow down and give more attention to intersections and the pedestrians at them. In nearly all cases, just a little extra caution makes all the difference.