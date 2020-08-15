HOLLYWOOD HILLS—“Jackass” star, Stephen Gilchrist Glover or better known as Steve-O duct taped himself to a Hollywood billboard and was taken down by authorities Thursday, Aug. 13.

A call was made to the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) around 9:45 a.m. reporting that the television personality was taped on to the board located by the 1700 block in North Cahuenga Blvd. Glover was then taken down around 11 a.m.

The star stuntman taped himself head to toe, still able to move his arms, to a billboard with the help of assistants. Shirtless and not wearing any pants or shoes, Glover posted via Instagram to announce his stunt.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now,” Steve-O wrote on Instagram. “And want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out.”

He continued to write that he “really wants the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly and, If you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!”

“Gnarly” revolves around Glover’s outrageous stunts, much like what he did in MTV’s “Jackass,” with a mix of stand-up comedy. It says on his website that “Gnarly” is “a very naughty multimedia special.”

Glover updated on a post, saying that he was not trying to cause trouble. It was reported by Deadline that Glover didn’t receive any charges.

“They say that they’re not sure I’m committing any crimes. I don’t think so. I paid for the billboard,” Steve-O said. “Hopefully, nobody gets too upset.”

For those who are 18+ and are interested in “Gnarly,” it is available to stream on Glover’s website and costs $9.99.