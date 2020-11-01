BEL AIR/ WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has began to upgrade the Sunset West Trunk line. The motive behind the new pipeline will be to Improve the water system within the West Los Angeles area.

Phase two is currently under construction. The service connections are currently being installed within this phase. Crew members have began the prep work transitioning into phase three being pipe instillation for Viewsite Drive. Once phase two is complete Sunset Plaza Drive will reopen for vehicle use. Traffic officers are currently assisting traffic in the Hollywood Boulevard and Queens road intersection.

Originally installed back in 1930 the pipeline has been in effect for over 80 years and is due for an upgrade.

The objective is to replace aged pipes, improve reliability, and minimize community distributions.

The Los Angeles department of water and power will replace the previous 550 foot section and install a new 36 diameter welded steel pipeline.

The pipeline will begin at Marymount High School then head down Sunset Boulevard. Due to the construction there well be lane closures along Sunset Boulevard. Reminder to share the road with motorist during the process of construction.

As the Bel Air- Beverly Crest neighborhood discussed potential concerns such as access to the driveways, the noise and dust, and water interruptions. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power addressed concerns to ensure all local residents would have access to their driveways. Dust and noise will be monitored and mitigated during construction. Lastly, no water service would be interrupted during the process of the project.

The project is expected to last until May 2021. Crew members will be working on the pipeline Monday- Friday from 7 am- 4 pm with some Saturdays required. Canyon news has made multiple attempts to discuss project but no comment has been made. For more information and community updates, the next virtual executive committee meeting will be held on November 5, 2020.