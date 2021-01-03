MALIBU- On Thursday, December 31, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department COVID-19 ‘Super-Spreader Task Force’ conducted operations at five separate locations throughout the County of Los Angeles. Hundreds of patrol deputies, detectives, and Specialized Response Teams shut down New Years’ Eve events in the cities of Los Angeles, Hawthorne, Malibu, and Pomona. The locations ranged from vacant warehouses, rented residences, shuttered businesses, and hotels.

Overall, 90 adults were arrested and cited for violation of the County’s Safer at Home order. One adult was arrested for possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm. At least 900 people were warned and advised of the updated Safer at Home Order and a total of six handguns were recovered.

“I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all ‘Super-Spreader’ events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County. The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

As of December 30, 2020, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department COVID-19 Super-Spreader Task Force has made a total of 235 arrests, recovered 7 illegal firearms, and rescued one “at-risk” juvenile.