HOLLYWOOD—I had been interested in seeing this movie because it reminded me of a movie, I saw almost 20 plus years ago called “Kill Bill.” I’m referring to the action-thriller “They Will Kill You” starring Zazie Beetz. Got to say, “They Will Kill You” is nothing like “Kill Bill” it is completely something I can’t recall every seeing before.

Beetz stars as Asia Reaves, a woman who is trying to start a new life after fleeing from her abusive father. I will tell you one thing, the opening of this flick immediately hooked me, and its transition to years later still had me hooked, then something I didn’t expect grabbed my attention.

I didn’t know how to feel at the time it transpired in the theater. My first thought was, “What?!” I wasn’t annoyed, but I didn’t take it too seriously as the movie continued to unfold, as we witness Asia trapped inside this building known as The Virgil, who is helmed by a wicked Patricia Arquette as Lilith Woodhouse. I loved seeing Arquette in this role; its meaty and unlike anything cinema lovers have seen her do.

There are other notable names in this flick, where this is no spoiler, there are a lot of people trying to kill Beetz’s character and she goes on a warpath trying to take them out. Those characters are portrayed by Tom Felton, Heather Graham and Arquette, in addition to many more. Here is the crazy part about this movie: it is bloody as hell. I mean bloody as hell, and the blood didn’t look all that real.

If violence is not your cup of tea, this movie might not be for you. I was able to look past it, because it didn’t throw me off too much. I just found it silly, as well as the dialogue that leaves you laughing sometimes. I love the dynamic between Asia and her sister Maria (Myha’la), which is a massive trend in cinema, especially horror. It has gotten to the point that I’m starting to think it’s a sub-genre that is being overdone.

The ending of the movie I found to be the time of my life because it had a wave of unexpected twists that I didn’t see coming and I enjoyed it. With that said, “They Will Kill You” forces you to suspend reality to a degree. You cannot take what you’re watching too seriously. If you can do that, you’ll immerse yourself into the movie and enjoy the ride.