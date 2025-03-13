HOLLYWOOD—Vula returned back to camp and dished out the tea on the latest episode of “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘Committing to the Bit’ saw Mary realize that she was at the bottom, and Sai started to question Justin and Cedrek, as she was not happy that she had to play her idol. Sai you’re creating a target on your back when you don’t have to. Back at Civa, Kamilla started to realize David is going to be a serious threat in the game.

David spilling a bit about his home life definitely softened him to his tribe as well as the viewers at home. Over at Lagi, was the audience supposed to feel sorry for the tribe that has dominated the challenges up to this point. Joe decided to build a bonfire to help bring tribe morale up. Star was still out there working to try to solve the puzzle, while Shahuin decided to narrate that Star would be the person to go if the tribe heads to Tribal Council. Hmm, that makes me think Star would not go out because it’s too obvious.

Thomas didn’t like that Eva was too close to Joe. I love that Thomas is playing the game. Mary and Sai were playing a game of exactly who will get the idol before the other. Sai following Mary. Mary started running and Sai decided to chase after her. This was hilarious people. Hate to say it, but if Sai and Mary worked together would be dangerous as hell. There was just too much happiness at Civa for my liking. It was obvious Mitch and Charity were a duo and they solidified that. They were smart about assessing the importance of keeping David and Kyle until the merge because they become shields for them.

Mitch chatted game with Kyle, and Kyle felt on cloud nine, so where does that leave Kamilla? Eva decided to have a chat with Star, as she realizes she has the clue, but isn’t sure if the actual idol has been discovered. Hmm, is Eva making a mistake here potentially pointing the finger at Bianca and Thomas that could come back and bite her. Star relayed that information to Bianca and also informed Thomas of those details. So Thomas, Star and Bianca are aligning to strike at Joe and Shauhin by going after Eva.

Hmm, we have the Immunity Challenge very early, so this makes me feel like something is up. We still have an hour in the episode. We have the blind challenge, where Joe just proved to be a beast with no guidance. This is such a stupid challenge; I have no understanding of why people have to be blindfolded, it just feels dangerous and obvious someone will get hurt. Lagi continued to prove their dominance, as Vula and Civa continued to battle to focus on victory, and Civa managed to get that victory, sending Vulva BACK TO Tribal Council for the third consecutive week. Damn, that is brutal to witness.

Jeff disclosed that 3 people were headed on a journey. Lagi got to choose who goes, and they chose Bianca, Justin and Kamilla. Mary decided to fake having an advantage, but Cedrek and Sai, you splitting votes, not smart because you don’t know what will happen with Justin. He might have his vote or an advantage that can send you home.

So what is the game Justin, Kamilla and Bianca going to have to do in order to win an advantage. If you get 4 flames you win an extra vote, if you get 4 skulls you lose your vote. Yeah, it’s all based on chance, that is scary. Bianca’s dice roll was hilarious, as she got that Skull on the last roll. So she has no vote, so she can’t make that move against Eva.

Kamilla got 3 skulls on her first roll, and she managed to earn an Extra Vote. Kyle wasn’t seeing such great luck either, as he lost his vote and he needs it more than anyone. Kamilla decided to be honest with her tribe that she won an extra vote. They are sharing way too much information or my liking. I do hope a tribe swap is headed our way it will shake things up.

Bianca decided to lie about not having her vote. She choose to spill that truth to Thomas. This could bite her in the bum if there is a tribe swap. Thomas loved that she spilled to him, but he refused to spill to her his advantage. Back at Vula, Justin spilled a major twist where he didn’t even reveal he lost his vote, he talked about the tribe when an actual reward. That was genius as a player as a viewer, but the tribe should have picked up on that elaborate ruse. Justin learned from Cedrek that Sai might target him, and Justin tried to reassure her that Mary doesn’t have anything.

Mary decided to play this mind game with Sai, who is spiraling as a result. Justin is going to be exposed at this Tribal Council no matter what happens. Something epic is happening because this Tribal Council is way too early. Mary made it clear she is at the bottom of the tribe. Mary decided to play her Shot in the Dark, which means we have 2 votes only, because Mary was Safe.

So that means only Cedrek and Sai’s votes count. Both votes were against Mary so they don’t county. So that means, only Cedrek and Sai can vote, and they realized that Justin lied to them, so this means Sai could vote Justin, Cedrek could vote Sai giving us a 1-1 tie?

This is driving me nuts because I have no clue what is about to unfold. So the votes were read, 1 for Justin and 1 for Sai. So Cedrek voted for Sai. So Cedrek can only vote for either Justin or Sai. Is Cedrek just dumb? Jeff was forced to reveal Justin had no vote and Sai got to vote, and Cedrek could vote for either Sai or Justin. For Cedrek to be a surgeon, he is not that bright. Sai voted for Justin, while Cedrek voted for Sai again. So we have a deadlock, which means, the only person with a voice tonight is Cedrek. So he has to choose between Sai or Justin, and if he doesn’t choose, he goes home. Sai pleaded to Cedrek that Justin lied to his face and you’re still trying to stay loyal to this guy? Cedrek totally can go at this point, just a terrible player. Wow, Cedrek decided to make a bold move forcing Mary and Sai to work together, and he will save her. Jeez, Sai pleaded her case in the best possible way. Justin that lie you told totally sealed your fate.

That prediction of Sai and Mary working together is coming to light, and this might be one of my favorite Tribal Councils since John was blindsided in ‘David vs. Goliath.’ I had no idea what was going to unfold. Sai should absolutely be turning on Cedrek as soon as she can, as should Mary. The guy cannot be trusted. I cannot wait to see what happens next week. What Jeff was explaining made literally no sense. I was confused beyond being confused. I will need to watch this Tribal Council again to fully understand things.

Oh, Tribe Swap next week, so everything is about to be shaken to the core for all the players especially those who were so comfortable. “Survivor 48” is really clicking on cylinders for me.