HOLLYWOOD—It was the penultimate episode of “Survivor 50” before the finale that unfolds next week where a new winner will be crowned and become $2 million richer in the process. This season has been interesting, with some serious highs and some serious lows, with twists upon twists that is taking the wind out of fans disrupting gameplay that doesn’t need assistance.

This week’s episode, ‘Inconceivable’ witnessed many threats come to the forefront, and once again “Survivor” shooting itself in its foot with stupid twists, where not one, but two players were booted again. You know what next time don’t cast 24 people for an epic season, simply cast 18 to 20 players. The boots that have unfolded 3 one episode, 2 boots every other episode, have just been terrible to witness. The fans did NOT WANT OR VOTE FOR THIS!

Back at camp, Devens had to face the music about his move to strike at Cirie, but that extra vote changed everything. Rick knew he needed an idol or immunity to get further. Cirie was not happy to discover that Ozzy was sent packing and Rizo had to play somber. Rizo spilled what Ozzy divulged and learned he may have blew up her game in the process. Devens gave Jonathan credit for the move to take out Ozzy, but Aubry tried to claim that move, but I don’t buy Aubry’s logic. Did she make some moves? Yes, but it wasn’t all Aubry’s idea.

Devens was already up early morning searching for an idol to save his butt, but Aubry, Joe and Jonathan were already aware of it and Jonathan started to babysit. Devens broke down a bit speaking to Joe about not fighting to give up in this game. We have the Immunity Challenge very early in the game, so something is up, as it also comes with a reward for a BBQ feast.

That was the most boring IC have seen in years, there was literally nothing exciting about watching it. It was less than 5 minutes, and Joe won the same challenge he won in season 48. He chooses Cirie to eat with him, as well as Rizo. This could be an interesting trio to chat about making a bit move, while Devens, Aubry, Tiffany and Jonathan could make a move against Cirie if they wanted.

Didn’t realize Joe won 3 immunity challenges this season. Impressive, but his social play is bad. The trio discussed targeting Rick Devens, but Rizo was concerned about his idol and if he should play it or not. Ugh, he knows me so much about acting like he’s an idol God. Is this the content we are getting; this is horrible, give us something else please. Tiffany discussed making a move against Rizo and getting that idol out of this game. She is right, flush Rizo’s idol, keep Devens as a threat. Devens shared that with Aubry who realized Devens is not a player you want to take to the end.

Jonathan heard of Tiffany’s pitch on Rizo, but he wanted to run the theory with Cirie, who started to realize her allies are being targeted. Cirie realized she has to be careful in her goal to save Rizo, while maintaining trust with Jonathan and Tiffany in the process. We have a Tribal Council within the first 40 minutes of the episode; shenanigans are upon us.

Really is a move about to be made based on who ate and who did not eat? Devens made it clear that he knows he is a target and noted he searched for an idol. Rizo made it clear he is willing to play his idol to save himself. This feels like Devens boot because it’s so obvious; he teared up at Tribal Council.

Devens decided to play his Shot in the Dark, and will he be safe or not? He was ‘Not Safe,’ but it was worth the risk, he had nothing to lose, and as expected Devens got the boot. This editing is terrible. We go to the next morning, where Tiffany was complaining to Jonathan and Aubry about Rizo not playing his idol.

Aubry per usual started to weasel with the idea that Tiffany should be targeted before Rizo. Aubry do you truly believe Tiffany is a bigger threat than Cirie. Jonathan warned Rizo that Tiffany is after him, and he was warned by Jonathan not to inform Cirie. Cirie was slightly worried.

So, we have a super physical Immunity Challenge that Cirie absolutely has no change of winning right? Joe and Jonathan are bozos, the word is ‘Inconceivable.’ Why are you guys helping one another. Only 1 person wins! The word that is chosen makes no sense for me as a fan of “Survivor.” Both Jonathan and Joe spelled it wrong. Looks like Tiffany is winning this and saving herself in the process. So, you know what this means, Cirie is in major trouble!

It was so obvious that everyone wanted her out, so edit wise it was apparent Tiffany would save herself, putting Cirie and Aubry at odds of course, because why not go after Joe, Jonathan or Rizo? If Cirie goes it’s so obvious the audience is voting for her to win the Sia prize money. We literally have 10 mins to strategize or less before another Tribal Council where another player gets the boot.

So back at camp it became apparent that with Tiffany safe, another target has to be selected with Cirie, Aubry, Rizo, Joe and Jonathan having to scramble. Rizo alerted Aubry that he is playing his idol, and Aubry realized Cirie has to go or she wins if she gets to the final 3. Rizo realized he would need to make such a move to get to the end, Rizo knows with his idol. Cirie realized people are voting for her to Tiffany.

She knew she was in major danger, but Tiff was in denial and Cirie spilled she was in trouble. Tiff realized that Aubry might need to be targeted. Cirie decided to try to make a move using Jonathan by realizing that Aubry was the one who spilled that tea, but it was Rizo. I give Cirie the credit for attempting the move, it is genius, but they both have to go toe-to-toe with one another, and only 1 person is going to come out.

Rizo realized his tea being spilled is dangerous because it can expose him. It makes me wonder, if Rizo gets credit for this move and not Aubry. This Tribal Council feels so anticlimactic for me, I’m sorry. Rizo speaks in riddles, so much to the point it’s obvious Tiffany goes next if Cirie goes here. Aubry was smiling about information getting around and utilizing this to her advantage to put a target on others. Tiffany refused to hide that Rizo has an idol and people need to consider that; they should, but these players are not considering that.

Joe is here for the first time in like forever if you ask me. Aubry placed the target on her with her poor me victim role, which I’m over. Jeff Probst chatted about Aubry and Cirie getting far each time but not making it to the end. We got nothing here, literally nothing. Sandra and Tony are not going to be happy with Aubry’s comments about Cirie being a much better player than both of them and they won the game 2 times.

I truly don’t think Rizo can win the game. He held onto his idol another round. His biggest issue is I don’t think the jury respects him. It was obvious that Cirie was getting the boot based on the music that was played.

“Survivor 50” is Cirie’s season I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t care what anyone says, Cirie’s boot does not give Aubry any credit as a viewer. This might be the worst final 5 in a long time, as I can only root for Aubry or Tiffany to win and to be honest, I prefer a Tiffany win over Aubry.

Next week this climatic season ends, and we usher in a new era, hate to say it, but I want to see a ‘Second Chances’ season again or perhaps a ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ round two. I want to see bigger threats in play if we’re getting returning players because too many players this season around weren’t major threats and some went out as a result of twists in the game that otherwise they would have survived.