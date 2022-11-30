TOPANGA—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster.

The LAPD reported on Sunday, November 27, at 3 p.m., Topanga Area patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 20000 block of Sherman Way. Officers arrived to find a male inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced Abdullah dead at scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a male entered the location and confronted Abdullah in the upstairs bedroom. Several shots were heard, and the suspect fled the location in a red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Mark O’Donnell, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.