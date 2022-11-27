LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Pablo Aaron Garcia, 20, of Los Angeles on October 28.

The LAPD reported at around 11:25 p.m., Rampart Area uniformed patrol officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon that occurred on the sidewalk at 8th and Union Avenues. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Ambulance and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were requested and performed medical treatment as the victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from injuries sustained.

The Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau Homicide detectives assumed responsibility for the case. Authorities revealed on November 23 that the suspect and victim appear to have been involved in an altercation before the shooting occurred. After the altercation, the suspect approached the victim as he sat on a bus bench and shot him.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Central Bureau Homicide squad, Detectives Howarth or Alvarez, at (213) 996-4143. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.