SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium will be featuring free virtual shows throughout the month of December.

These shows give audiences the opportunity to ask lecturers questions about the current events in astronomy. This month’s shows will feature the accomplishments of Apollo 17 and will explore the history and events surrounding the annual Winter Solstice which transpires around December 21.

The following upcoming shows are:

Friday, December 2 and 9, at 8 p.m. (following The Night Sky Show at 7 p.m.): 50-Year Retrospective: The Flights of Apollo: “Apollo 17: The Last Hurrah” — Senior Lecturer Jim Mahon. In December 1972, the final Apollo lunar landing was made by Gene Cernan and Jack Schmitt as they brought LM Challenger down for three days of scientific and philosophical investigation in the Valley of Taurus-Littrow. Keenly aware they were the last people who would walk on the Moon for some time, and watched over by their crewmate Ron Evans overhead in Command Module America, Cernan and Schmitt tried their best to remind the world how remarkable Apollo was.

Friday, December 16, at 8 p.m. (following The Night Sky Show at 7 p.m.): “A Winter’s Solstice” — Senior Lecturer Jim Mahon. Show examines the history of various ancient observances of the Winter Solstice and how they have evolved and melded with Judeo-Christian holidays, and takes a look at a remarkable planetary conjunction in 2 B.C., a leading candidate for a scientific explanation for the Star of Bethlehem. Free. Zoom at smc.edu/planetarium.

In-person planetarium features are still on hiatus due to COVID.

Canyon News reached out to the head lecturer of Santa Monica’s planetarium for more information but did not hear back before print.

For more information please visit: smc.edu/planetarium or call 310-434-3005. All shows subject to change or cancellation without notice.