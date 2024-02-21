BENTON, LOUISIANA—On February 19, the Bossier Sheriff’s department responded to a call regarding the discovery of a letter containing a suspicious white powder found at Cypress Baptist Church located at 4701 Palmetto Road in Bossier Parish which is in Benton, Louisiana.



Cypress Baptist Church on Palmetto Road is also the address listed for Onward Christian Services, a Christian Counseling group owned by Kelly Johnson, who is the wife of Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).



Bossier Parish turned the investigation over to the Louisiana State Police. The investigation is now in the hands of the FBI.



According to the FBI the white powder is undergoing field tests. The FBI told KSLA News 12 that, “Even sending hoax letters is a serious crime.”



Speaker Mike Johnson’s office was informed of the findings. The following statement was released to KSLA:



“Earlier today, Speaker Johnson was made aware of a suspicious package sent to his home church in Louisiana. Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action and handling the situation professionally. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refer all further questions to law enforcement handling this matter.”



Anyone who may have more information on the white powder found at the Church or who may have sent it is encouraged to contact the FBI through the tip line on their website, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, or the police.



In a separate case in 2018, when an individual sent suspicious mail containing threats, and white powder to Donald Trump Jr., among others, the following statement was made by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. In that case it was in Massachusetts. The charges would be the same.

“The charge of mailing a threat to injure the person of another provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, 10 years in prison for threats addressed to a federal official, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of false information and hoaxes provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”