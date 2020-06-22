FLORIDA — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) released June 16 that Aaron Glee Jr., 49, was brought into custody and charged after confessing to the kidnap and murder of two women.

Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead in Glee’s Tallahassee home late Saturday evening on June 13. Salau was known for advocating for justice and policy change with Movement 850. Sims served the elderly with AARP.

TPD had actively been searching for Salau who went missing shortly after reporting an alleged sexual battery on June 6.

TPD stated in a Facebook release, “During this time, a second woman – Victoria Sims – was reported missing by her family. Responding officers found that her residence had been ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing. Information obtained during that investigation lead TPD to a home on Monday Road. Tragically, both women were discovered deceased at the property.”

Glee was reported to have fled towards Orlando to escape the pursuit of the officers. TPD was able to intercept Glee who was traveling by bus.

While Salau was taken shortly after posting on social media about her sexual assault, TPD doesn’t believe that her information matches Glee:

“At this time, there is no indication that the original battery Salau reported is related to her death. The information and description Salau provided to police and posted on social media prior to her disappearance does not match the person ultimately found to be responsible for her murder,” TPD stated.

TPD vocalized their commitment to seeking out justice for both Salau and Sims.