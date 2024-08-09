UNITED STATES—They always say, “Teamwork makes the dreamwork.” However, how true is that claim? I am bringing this notion to the forefront because I was recently on a committee with several family members as we planned our annual family picnic. I will admit at first it was something I was not completely sold on because when you get family together, not everything clicks as you hope. I know what you’re thinking. What precisely does that mean?

There are those people who are the leaders and no matter what they like to dictate everything and how it happens. So, for example, we didn’t have a person who was considered the President of the committee, but it became obvious about a few meetings later who that person would be without being appointed. Did I have a problem with it? Not really, the person was doing their job and making sure we stayed on track.

However, that person was constantly getting into conflict with another family member, who wasn’t dropping the ball, but not staying on top of things like they should have. As a result you could see the tension between these people building up with each meeting. Was it the end of the world? No, but when you feel tension it can indeed make things awkward at times which is not a good feeling.

There were several occasions where a few of us had to temper down the flames. Now look nothing got physical, but voices were raised and I just don’t like that chatter behind ones back. As we got closer and closer to ensuring the picnic was prepared and ready to go for the family, it was proof we could put whatever issues we had behind us and focus on the bigger picture: an event no one in the family would forget.

It did become a bit chaotic because we were slightly scrambling to ensure we had all the supplies. Each member of the committee were tasked with purchasing certain supplies for the event. As a result, we ended up showing up to the picnic with more things than we needed. However, it was not as bad as the previous year. Why? Last year we had so much food we were begging people to take food home. Not this time around. I was, but I wasn’t surprised that the ribs were the first to go. Yeah, those went very, very fast.

The same with the baked beans, which annoyed me slightly. Why? I wanted to take some home, but they were all gone, as were the string beans. The pasta salad I made was a hit because that was all gone as well. We did however have plenty of hamburgers and hot dogs. The hot dogs I could understand because they weren’t burnt. Who doesn’t want a burnt hot dog America? I do, I truly do.

The reason I’m bringing this up is because when the big day came, we set aside any differences we had and just focused on getting stuff done. We literally had less than an hour to set up our pavilion and shelter because a previous family had reservations for the pavilion that we did not know about. We started decorating tables, setting up things for the food, decorations, preparing drinks for the coolers and just working as a collaborative unit to ensure success, and that meant everything and I mean everything.

It all culminated with a family photo that was epic considering we all managed to find ourselves in a picture that I wasn’t sure was possible, but we made it happen. You improvise any and the best way that you know how. Fun times all around, and just a reminder that family bonds you forever and you have to love on one another despite any issues you might have.

Written By Jason Jones