SANTA MONICA—Gelvy Ortiz, an 18 year old from Santa Monica, had his left leg amputated as a result of a drunk driving incident that occurred back on June 2. Since the accident he has been in the hospital at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Doctors are still working to save his right leg.

On the day of the accident Ortiz was sitting at a bus stop on Wilshire Boulevard and 26th Street when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

According to a GoFundMe page that was established by Amy Roblero, Ortiz’s right leg is still under observation with a big risk that he might lose it as well.

“Gelvy is the youngest of 3 siblings who are orphans; he (along with his siblings) came to the United States from Guatemala, in hopes of finding a better life with opportunities. Gelvy was a full time high school student, who many describe to be smart and hardworking, as he always managed to obtain the best grades at school, regardless of the language and racial barriers he has faced. He did this all while his brothers worked so that they could support one another. Sadly this has all changed due to the accident, as the only caretakers for Gelvy, his older brothers have stopped working to care for him, therefore these brothers need our help to pay the medical bills, and pay for their basic human necessities (rent, food, bills, etc.).”

The driver who hit and injured Ortiz was arrested for a felony DUI but has been released after posting bail. He is awaiting a trial.

Canyon News contacted Roblero for more information but did not hear back before print.