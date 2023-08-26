HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Friday, August 25, a shooting occurred at a community park at 5707 Lexington Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly searching for a juvenile suspect who at this time, remains at large, Citizen app reported.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported that shots were fired. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Cervantes told Canyon News. The identity of the victim, and their condition, was unable to be disclosed at this time.

According to Citizen app, the weapon used was a silver revolver. LAPD is attempting to take two suspects into custody. Canyon News was able to confirm with LAPD Officer Cervantes, that one suspect has been detained on Santa Monica Boulevard and St. Andrew Street, next to Fiesta Mexicana restaurant. Officer Cervantes was unable to confirm their identity at this time.

The other suspect was last seen fleeing on a bus on Santa Monica Boulevard, going westbound from Santa Monica Boulevard and North St. Andrew Street. The suspect is described as an approximately 16-year-old Hispanic male, five foot five inches, wearing a black sweater and gray pants.

Canyon News will be updating this developing story as information comes in.