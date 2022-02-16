WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will open its application window for the 2022 Youth Scholarship Program on March 1. The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school students who are residents of West Hollywood and who are pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school. Students must complete 150 verified hours of community service to be considered.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood website, the Youth Scholarship Program application period is open from March 1 through May 6 or until the first four completed applications have been accepted. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school.

To qualify for a youth scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

-Residency – Applicant is a West Hollywood resident at the time the scholarship application is submitted and awarded. Please visit www.weho.org/city-government/contact-us/map-of-weho for a map of West Hollywood.

-Secondary Education – Applicant is a high school senior ready to graduate or an individual receiving a GED.

-Post-Secondary Education – Applicant is planning to attend a college, university or trade/vocational school and has proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution.

-Community Service – Applicant has performed and provided verification of 150 hours of community service.

More details and application instructions are available via www.weho.org/youthscholarship. The Youth Scholarship Program is organized by West Hollywood, but scholarship funds come directly from individual and community donations. West Hollywood awarded 40 youth scholarships since the program began. To support the program, the city asks for donations from community members, organizations, and area businesses. Community members who want to donate to the Youth Scholarship Program can do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

The city created the West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program in 2007 and it is one of the first municipal government sponsored programs of its kind in the country. The Youth Scholarship Program recognizes the importance of education to our community and encourages and supports local students interested in the pursuit of higher education after high school to visit www.weho.org/services/social-services/children-and-youth-services and click on the Youth Scholarship Program page for more details and the link to the application.

For questions contact West Hollywood’s Social Services Division at WeHoCares@weho.org or by calling (323) 848-6510. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.