BEVERLY HILLS─The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 31, a temporary full closure of Wilshire Boulevard to expedite the construction on the Metro Purple Line Project.

According to a news release from the city of Beverly Hills, the temporary closure between Crescent Drive and Beverly Drive, and a portion of Beverly Drive at Wilshire Boulevard, will speed up subway construction and mitigate future impacts of the project.

“This is truly a unique circumstance that will allow for minimal disruption in our City,” said Mayor Les Friedman. “After collaborative discussions with both our residential and business communities, this plan has received support as an effective strategy in an unprecedented time.”

The work is expected to start in the coming days and will include new hauling hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Metro may work on non-religious holidays such as Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day. All other authorized work hours and days will remain in effect.

During the full closure of Wilshire Boulevard, changeable message boards, detour signage, and traffic control officers will be present throughout the area to route traffic to Olympic and Santa Monica Boulevards. Soft closures will be in effect along Wilshire Boulevard within the detour area to provide local access including to businesses.

Before work starts, Metro will host a webinar on Wednesday, April 1 at 12 p.m., to explain the changes. The webinar can be accessed via a computer or mobile device or to join by phone, call (646) 749-3122 and enter GoToMeeting ID 596-703-589 when prompted. Both the City and Metro will communicate through a comprehensive digital outreach campaign including email notices, website and social media postings.

This specially authorized Metro work could continue until the city’s local emergency is cancelled or within five days of notice from the City Manager or designee. For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/purpleline.