BEVERLY HILLS─On Tuesday, March 31, Lester Friedman was elected Mayor of Beverly Hills at the City Council’s reorganization meeting. He succeeds John Mirisch who will continue to serve on the Beverly Hills City Council.

“I am deeply grateful for this tremendous honor,” said Mayor Friedman. “This is certainly an unprecedented time for our City and nation. There is much to be done in the year ahead and we will work together as a community to move our beloved City forward.”

Mayor Friedman was elected to the Beverly Hills City Council in 2017. He previously served on the Beverly Hills Traffic and Parking Commission from 2011 through 2017 and served as its Chair in 2015.

Bob Wunderlich was named Vice Mayor by the City Council. He was elected in 2017, is serving his first term on the Beverly Hills City Council. He represented Beverly Hills as its Director on the Board of The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve one-year terms and are chosen by their City Council colleagues at the annual reorganization meeting.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmembers Lili Bosse and Dr. Julian Gold were each sworn in for their third term on the Beverly Hills City Council.