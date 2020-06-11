BEVERLY HILLS─ On Thursday, June 11, the city of Beverly Hills announced that the La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Tennis Courts will reopen for a two-week trial period. It will be under the limitations of reduced operating hours.

The La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Tennis Courts closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health initially announced that courts could reopen on June 1. However, given the violence and looting that took place in Beverly Hills, it was pushed back until Monday, June 15.

The tennis courts will follow the social distancing and safety protocols of L.A. County. Only single-play games will be allowed for the time being. Players are to remain at least 6 feet away from each other and wear masks when they’re not playing. Each player must have their own tennis ball, and a glove must be worn on their non-racket held hand. Additionally, they will bring all their own sanitization equipment.

Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance and will be accepted starting Saturday, June 13. There will be no drop-in play or same-day reservations.

For further information visit beverlyhills.org/tennisrules. For reservations visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec.