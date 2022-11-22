HOLLYWOOD- Who’s ready for Thanksgiving? It wouldn’t feel like Thanksgiving without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 96th annual celebration returns on November 24. It will be a star-studded event, hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, this year’s parade will feature performances from Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jordin Sparks, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gloria, Sasha, and Emily Estefan, Sean Paul and many more. And of course, it wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving Parade without Santa Claus. Before the parade makes its way to 34th street, the show will begin with Broadway’s biggest and brightest Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl. The iconic Radio City Rockettes will round out the parade’s opening performances. Many new balloons will join the 2022 parade route, including balloons from the children’s series Bluey, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, Dino and Baby Dino and Minion’s Stuart the Minion.

Five new floats will also make their Thanksgiving Day Parade debut. Nickelodeon and Pinkfong have teamed for a Baby Shark-themed float, along with Dazzling Dance Party by Toys “R” Us, Supersized Slumber by Netflix, The Wondership by Wonder and People of First Light by Macy’s. The 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m on NBC and Peacock, followed by an encore of the telecast at 2 p.m. Besides the parade, you will have the World Cup to watch. The games on Thursday begin at 5:am with Switzerland v Cameroon. Then at 8: am Uruguay v South Korea, Portugal playing against Ghana at 11:00 am and Brazil v Serbia at 2:pm all exciting games on Thanksgiving. Football fans can revel on football. The Lions and the Cowboys are Thanksgiving Day staples, however the NFL has scheduled a third, prime-time game for the holiday over the last 17 seasons. That will continue in 2022, as the league has brought the Patriots and Vikings aboard for a showcase game in its 8:20 p.m. ET window.

It’s time to relax, enjoy spending time with your family, and eat great food. After clearing your plate, you might want to hunker down on the couch and watch a couple of films on TV after football is done. One of the favorite’s is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, with Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) who professes to want an old-fashioned Christmas. But, as with most inept father figures in the movies, what Clark wants for his family is really what he wants for himself. The Napoleonic CEO (Brian Doyle Murray) of the corporation Clark works for has taken notice of Clark’s big-gun project: the Crunch Enhancer, a “non-nutritive cereal varnish. “ Clark was certain this recognition will translate into a big holiday bonus, which will pay for his pool he’s already put a down payment on as surprise Christmas gift for his wife Beverly D’ Angelo and two kids Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki. Are you sensing a setup here? Also, Christmas Story a 1983 classic with Peter Billingsley. On Netflix, “Friendsgiving,” starring Malin Akerman, BFF’s Molly and Abbey try to plan a low-key Thanksgiving dinner, but those plans go out the window when they get some surprise visitors. “When Harry Met Sally” is always a cute movie to watch, Mr. Bean’s Holiday, features one of the most iconic food scenes of all time, so it’s only fitting that we include this classic.

One celebrity that took off on Thanksgiving, is Adele. While she’s back she on

her delayed Las Vegas residency, She received a standing ovation when she walked on stage last Friday at Caesars Palace. The 34-year-old svelte singer opened the show by telling fans she should be giving them a standing ovation. Some fans had waited about 11 months to see the artist after the five-month run of shows, that should have started in January, were postponed at a day’s notice because of Covid. The singer broke the news to fans on Instagram, in a tearful message. Once the residency is over, the singer said she will put a pause on performing to study English Literature at the university.

Rose’s Scoop: Have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving!