MALIBU—The city of Malibu is wishing all of its residents a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday. Below are special holiday hours and closures at city parks and facilities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

CITY PARKS & FACILITIES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY CLOSURES

Malibu City Hall, the Malibu Senior Center, and the Malibu Community Pool will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25-26.

The Michael Landon Center and Temporary Skate Park will be closed on Thursday, November 25. All other city parks and facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to Sunset.

For additional information, visit MalibuCity.org/Facilities or call 310-317-1364.

COVID-19 HOLIDAY SAFETY GUIDANCE

The State of California and Los Angeles County Departments of Public Health (DPH) recommend everyone age 18 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, especially before holiday gatherings where risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 is higher. You are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster if it has been at least six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or if it has been at least two months after your Johnson & Johnson single dose.

For more information, visit the DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Booster information webpage, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Summary Table.