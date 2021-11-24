WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is getting the word out about the State of California’s redistricting process and how community members can get involved. Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census Bureau update, California must redraw the boundaries of its Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts, so that districts correctly reflect the state’s population.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is tasked with redrawing district boundaries, and it must draw lines in conformity with strict nonpartisan rules designed to create districts of relatively equal population that will provide fair representation for all Californians.

When the Commission creates new districts, it is required to follow certain guidelines. One involves learning about communities across California and to keep communities together in the new districts when possible.

The Commission is currently accepting public comments on draft maps, which can be accessed by visiting www.wedrawthelinesca.org/draft_maps.

To provide public comment, the Commission has created a Community Input Form, posted at www.wedrawthelinesca.org/contact.

Community members can provide public comment in writing (via the Commission webpage links, above) and may view the following Sacramento-based Commission meetings, as follows:

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

State Assembly District Maps

Friday, November 19, 2021, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

State Senate District Maps

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Board of Equalization Maps and Any Other

Monday, November 22, 2021, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

All Comments

Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

All Comments

Additional details about past and upcoming live meetings are posted at www.wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings. California voters first authorized the creation of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2008 and in 2010. The Congressional Voters FIRST Act added the responsibility of drawing Congressional districts to the Commission. To learn more, visit www.wedrawthelinesca.org.

For more details contact John Leonard, West Hollywood Community & Legislative Affairs Manager, at (323) 848-6446. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.