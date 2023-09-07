HOLLYWOOD—I remember when I saw the movie “Death Proof” back in 2007. I mainly went to see it because I wanted to see the trailer for Rob Zombie’s remake of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic “Halloween.” While watching the trailers, there was a faux trailer created about a serial killer targeting a town on Thanksgiving of all holidays. The movie was coined “Thanksgiving.” The trailer was wickedly good, from director/writer Eli Roth. However, it was fake at the time; well that genius idea has now become a reality.

Yes, nearly 16 years later, Roth has turned that faux trailer into an actual movie about a killer targeting the residents of a Massachusetts town on one of the biggest family friendly holiday of all time: Thanksgiving. The trailer for the flick which arrives this November is absolutely fantastic. It is a teaser that doesn’t give too much away, there are a few kills you can expect, the villain looks downright vicious dressed in what looks like Pilgrim attire and I am all in on this flick.

Why? Its genius! There have been horror films that tackle holidays: Halloween, New Year’s Evil, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Black Christmas, Valentine and a few others, but nothing, as far as I can remember that has ever tackled the holiday of Thanksgiving. It was almost like it was sacred and it makes you wonder why not? I am eager to see what tale Roth has cooked up for this flick that I feel could be an absolutely sleeper this holiday season.

The trailer gives a somewhat happy feel until someone’s face is shoved into water, slammed against a freezer door, we see an ax (that looks like the weapon of choice), a table saw, a cheerleader jumping on a trampoline (you might remember that scene from the 2007 trailer), a head snap, screaming, flames and Rick Hoffman, yes that guy from “Suits” giving a toast.

“Thanksgiving” stars Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Patrick Dempsey, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Gina Gershon. The horror flick arrives in theaters on November 17. Oh and that tagline, “There will be no leftovers,” it is simply genius.