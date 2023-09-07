WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will begin its annual tree pruning on Monday, September 11 and will continue through February 2024. The city of West Hollywood indicated on its website there are more than 12,500 trees in the region that need maintenance and care.

West Coast Arborists is the contractor for the city and the pruning will start along Sunset Boulevard and not disrupt westbound lanes until after 10 a.m. to minimize the impact on morning commute traffic. In the coming weeks, crews will move to other commercial areas on Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and other arterial streets.

After commercial tree trimming ends, work will start on residential arterial streets. Each day, trimming will start at 8 a.m. and finish by 3 p.m.

West Hollywood will alert residents, businesses, and motorists in advance of pruning work, using several methods:

-“No parking” signs will be placed a minimum of 24 hours in advance of work. The signs will reflect scheduled trimming activities for each day, and they will be broken down into two time segments: before 12 p.m. and after 12 p.m. Parking spaces will be reopened as soon as possible after work is completed.

-Door hangers or postings on trees will be placed a minimum of 72 hours in advance of residential tree-trimming activities.

-Electronic message boards may be placed at strategic locations several days before trimming, as well as during trimming activities, in order to provide commuters with advance notice so they can plan route changes; and

-Notification of trimming activity will be posted on the City’s website and on the City’s social media pages @WeHoCity.

For details contact Sam Estrada, West Hollywood’s Urban Forest and Landscape Maintenance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6867 or at sestrada@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.