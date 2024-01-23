BEVERLY HILLS—The nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards, which we all know as the Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23 by actress Zazie Beetz and actor Jack Quaid via the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. Would “Oppenheimer” or “Barbie” dominate? The answer might surprise you. “Oppenheimer” leads the pack with 13 nominations. Followed close behind was “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, “Barbie” with 8 nominations and “Maestro” with 7 nominations. What were the surprises and/or snubs?

America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, as I did not expect that one which took a spot from Sandra Huller “The Zone of Interest” or perhaps Julianne Moore for “May December.” Sterling K. Brown’s nomination in the Supporting Actor race meant Willem Dafoe who many thought was a lock for “Poor Things” missed the cut, as did Charles Melton who many predicted at the start of awards season would be a contender for “May December.” No love from the Academy for “The Color Purple” which only earned a solo nod for Danielle Brooks who was incredible in the movie.

Annette Bening was a slight surprise in the Best Actress race, taking a spot many expected Margot Robbie to earn a nod for the blockbuster “Barbie.” However, the biggest shocks came in the Best Director race. I mean Alexander Payne was missing for “The Holdovers,” so was Greta Gerwig for “Barbie,” two candidates many expected to land nods.

However, it was good news for Justine Triet who earned a nomination for “Anatomy of a Fall.” The other semi-surprise was Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest.” This is why I love Oscar because they always deliver the curveballs people neve expect shaking up awards season which makes things less predictable.

There was also lots of love for “American Fiction” so can that momentum turn into Oscar love? A full list of this year’s nominees is listed below:

Best Picture

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Barbie”

-“The Holdovers”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Maestro”

-“Poor Things”

-“American Fiction”

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

-“Past Lives”

-“The Zone of Interest”

Best Director

-Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

-Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things”

-Jonathan Glazer “The Zone of Interest”

-Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Justine Triet “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Actor

-Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”

-Cillian Murphy “Oppenheimer”

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Colman Domingo “Rustin”

-Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction”

Best Actress

-Annette Bening “Nyad”

-Lily Gladstone “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Emma Stone “Poor Things”

-Carey Mulligan “Maestro”

-Sandra Huller “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Supporting Actress

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers”

-Danielle Brooks “The Color Purple”

-Emily Blunt “Oppenheimer”

-Jodie Foster “Nyad”

-America Ferrera “Barbie”

Best Supporting Actor

-Sterling K. Brown “American Fiction”

-Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”

-Robert De Niro “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Ryan Gosling “Barbie”

-Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things”

Best Original Screenplay

-David Hemingson “The Holdovers”

-Celine Song “Past Lives”

-Arthur Harari and Justine Triet “Anatomy of a Fall”

-Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer “Maestro”

-Samy Burch “May December”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

-Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach “Barbie”

-Tony McNamara “Poor Things”

-Jonathan Glazer “The Zone of Interest”

-Cord Jefferson “American Fiction”

Best International Feature

-“Io Capitano” (Italy)

-“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

-“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

-“Perfect Days” (Japan)

-“The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germany)

-“20 Days in Mariupol “(Ukraine)

Best Animated Feature

-“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

-“The Boy and the Heron”

-“Nimona”

-“Elemental”

-“Robot Dreams”

Best Film Editing

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Poor Things”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“The Holdovers”

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Cinematography

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Poor Things”

-“Maestro”

-“El Conde”

Best Documentary Feature

-“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

-“The Eternal Memor”

-“Four Daughters”

-“To Kill A Tiger”

-“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Costume Design

-“Barbie”

-“Poor Things”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Napoleon”

-“Oppenheimer”

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

-“Maestro”

-“Poor Things”

-“Society of the Snow”

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Golda”

Best Original Song

-Billie Eilish and Finneas “What Was I Made For? “ from “Barbie”

-Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

-Diane Warren “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

-“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

-“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Score

-Ludwig Goransson “Oppenheimer”

-Bobbie Robertson “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Jerskin Fendrix “Poor Things”

-Laura Karpman “American Fiction”

John Williams “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny”

Best Sound

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Maestro”

-“The Zone of Interest”

-“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”

-“The Creator”

Best Visual Effects

-“Napoleon”

-“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

-“The Creator”

-“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part I”

-“Godzilla Minus One”

Best Production Design

-“Barbie”

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Poor Things”

-”Napoleon”

Best Documentary Short

-“The ABCs of Book Banning”

-“The Last Repair Shop”

-“The Barber of Little Rock”

-“Island in Between”

-“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

Best Live-Action Short

-“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

-“The After”

-“Invincible”

-“Knight of Fortune”

-“Red, White and Blue”

Best Animated Short

-“Invincible”

-“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

-“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Letter to a Pig”

-“Our Uniform”

-“Pachyderme”

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 10. The ceremony will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. EST, a change from recent years where the ceremony has always aired at 8 p.m. Interesting change I must say.