HOLLYWOOD- Why do so many celebrities die at 27? They say it’s the 27 Club, unfortunately musicians, artists, even athletes have passed at 27, often as a result of drug and alcohol abuse or violent means such as homicide and suicide. The mythology of the 27 Club gained prominence with the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994 since he died at the same age as iconic rock musicians, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison, when they died in the 1970s. The death of Amy Winehouse at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011.Again renewed interest in the so called, age curse. Here are some of the artists that were too young to die; Brian Jones, a founding member of the Rolling Stones along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Brian Jones health had taken a turn for the worse, with his severe substance abuse problem. He was forced out of the group in June 1969, and the following month was found dead at the bottom of the swimming pool. According to published reports he had drowned while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. New evidence has suggested that foul play may have taken a hand in his death at the age of 27.

Kurt Cobain death on April 5, 1994, was also trajic he dies at 27. Controversy swirled around the death of Nirvana frontman Cobain. He was found dead in his Lake Washington home by an electrician. The coroner’s report estimated Cobain’s time of death to be around April 5 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The high-profile death of Amy Winehouse on Jul 23, 2011, once again brought renewed interest to the 27 Club. Amy had struggled with drugs and alcohol, she was found dead of an alcohol overdose. At the time of her death, Amy’s BAC, blood alcohol content was 416, far beyond any legal or recommended limits. One of the best guitarists of all time was Jimi Hendrix, he died of an overdose of barbiturates in the form of nine prescription sleeping pills that are said to have caused rock guitar legend to asphyxiate on his own vomit, killing him the morning of September 18,1970 after being found unconscious in a London flat.

Then there was Janis Joplin, the legendary singer-songwriter who started with the psychedelic- acid rock band Big Brother and the Holding Company and would later go on to perform as a solo act with her own backing groups, she died of an assumed heroin overdose on October 4, 1970. Who could forget about Jim Morrison, the frontman of the Doors. He died in a bathtub of a heroin overdose, according to an official police report. A myriad of other versions of the singer’s death exist,including accounts that he accidentally snorted some of his girlfriend Pamela Courson’s heroin-having mistaken it for cocaine-and died from this accidental ingestion. Unfortunately, Morrison died at the age of 27 on July 3, 1971.

On July 12, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley unfortunately entered the 27 Club. Benjamin Keough, died of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, California.He was 27. Accoding to his friend Brandon Howard, he struggled with depression. According to published reports, his friend stated “that the kind of pressure to live up to the Presley family name”, contributed to Keough’s struggles. Lisa Marie, is said to be completely heartbroken, inconsolable and devastated however staying strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. Keough was the son of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, 52. He lived a spotlight-free life, unlike his sister model-actress Riley. He has one acting credit on IMDb, and TMZ reported that he had a $5 million record deal in 2009. He had a striking resemblance to his grandfather Elvis Presley. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Rose’s Scoop: The same day as Benjamin Keough passed, actress Kelly Preston died at the age of 57 from breast cancer after a private two-year battle.