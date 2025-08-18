LOS ANGELES – August 14, 2025 – With a background in scaling operations for tech startups and a deep love for his hometown, Robinson O’Brien-Bours is launching The Brothers That Just Do Gutters of Los Angeles, CA—serving Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, Burbank, Glendale, and South Pasadena.

Born and raised in Los Angeles in a family tied to the entertainment industry, O’Brien-Bours brings a fresh entrepreneurial vision to his community. He holds a degree in history and political science from Ashland University and has lived across various neighborhoods including Hollywood and Beverly Hills. His passion for local landmarks like the Hollywood Bowl and Griffith Observatory reflects his commitment to staying rooted in LA.

“I had been toying with the idea of starting a business for years,” said O’Brien-Bours. “But when the January fires hit and I had to evacuate my home, it was a wake-up call. I realized I wanted to contribute more meaningfully to my local community, not just through my work but through real service.”

That desire led him to The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a franchise he selected for its unmatched support, strong community culture, and recession-resistant model. “The Brothers That Just Do Gutters had the strongest support system of any franchise I reviewed,” he added. “I felt like I would be in good hands—and I have been. The onboarding and training have been exceptional.”

O’Brien-Bours, though new to gutters, is confident in his ability to scale and lead a service-focused team. The new Los Angeles location offers professional gutter installation, repair, cleaning, and guard solutions with a focus on transparency, craftsmanship, and customer care.

For service inquiries, visit https://los-angeles.brothersgutters.com or call (213) 205-6598. Follow @brothersgutterslosangeles on Facebook, @brothersgutters.la on Instagram, and connect on LinkedIn: The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Los Angeles.

About The Brothers That Just Do Gutters

Part of the Evive Brands family, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is a community-minded, customer-centric gutter contractor that delivers premium solutions with honesty, integrity, and superior service. Franchise locations nationwide are committed to protecting homes and strengthening local communities through quality workmanship and exceptional client experiences.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Grundemann, Director of Communications, Evive Brands. (602) 739-8810, rgrundemann@evivebrands.com