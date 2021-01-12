PITTSBURG—On January 10, the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 for the wild card spot. The Lose to the Browns removes the Steelers chances at going to Super Bowl LV.

The Browns and the Steelers both have a current record of (12-5).

The Steelers who are last in the league in rushing yards started off with a bad snap, allowing the Browns to recover the ball in the in-zone for a touch back. On the Steelers next attempt, quarter back Ben Roethlisberger overthrew a pass landing in the defender’s hands for the interception. The Browns dominated the Steelers with a lead 28- 0 by the end of the first quarter.

During the second quarter Roethlisberger made a pass that was tipped off by defenders and into the hands of the Browns. Then with a little more then two minutes left of the second quarter the Steelers rushed into the in zone for there first touchdown of the game. The Steelers held the Browns to one touchdown throughout the second quarter. Bringing the score to 35-10 with the field goal made by the Steelers at the end of the first half.

The Steelers received their second touchdown of the game during the third quarter bringing the score to 16 vs. the Brows 35. The Browns had managed to get 36 yards this quarter, while the Steelers received 152 yards. The Browns holding onto the lead ending the third quarter with a lead of 35- 23.

The Browns still dominating the Steelers at the beginning of the fourth with number 42 Karl Joseph breaking through numerous tackles to charge his way into the in zone for another touchdown for the Browns. Roethlisberger responses with a throw to his receiver number 11 Chase Claypool into the in zone for another point for the Steelers bring the score to 42-29. The Browns ended up getting close enough to make the field goal giving them an extra three points. With a little more then three minutes left of the fourth quarter Roethlisberger throws another interception straight into the Browns defenders hands. The Browns tacked on to there lead with another field goal.

Not giving up Roethlisberger finds an open man for the pass, then the receiver runs the ball into the in zone. Then the Steelers threw the ball for the extra two point conversion ending the game with a final score of Browns 48 Steelers 37.

Final team stats ended with Browns securing 390 total yards, 263 passing yards, 127 rushing yards, and 6.0 yards per play.

The Steelers had 553 total yards, 501 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per play, one fumble lost, and a total of four interceptions thrown.