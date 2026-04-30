UNITED STATES—It has become a tool that so many people are using that doesn’t baffle me, but it concerns me a bit. Perhaps I don’t utilize the tool because I’m a writer and the thought of using it to do anything feels like a complete cheat just feels wrong for me, personally. However, the thing that has become a reality is that AI is no longer a thing of the past, it is the future.

Six months ago, I knew about AI, but I didn’t understand how its dominance would start to usurp into my life and those around me. I know so many people who utilize AI to craft an email, but for me I feel I have to use my own words in drafting up an email. Why? It feels like a cheat doing it otherwise, but the truth of the matter, is that its not. AI is to be used as a tool to perfect things, to make them more professional, more sharp and less emotion. As human beings we feel, you know who doesn’t feel: AI.

It has already started to take the internet by storm to the point anytime you search up anything, you have an AI tool that can provide you with a synopsis breaking down the important things so you’re not reading a ton of content that has little to no purpose. Students are using it to write papers, in middle school, high school and college. How teachers are finding out that students are using it, I have no exact clue, but it is indeed taking place.

Then you have to move into the professional work place. When it comes to numbers, writing and summarizing things, AI is about to start doing jobs that many human beings are doing now. When it comes to writing, it is indeed scary, but my focal point is someone has to put the information out there before AI can take it and manipulate it. I think I’m referring to this in the world of news. Now entertainment that is another story, why? When it comes to artificial intelligence, it can write a song for you, a poem, a script for a TV show, hell it can even write a movie.

Does that scare me as someone who wants to be in the entertainment industry? Absolutely, because it makes you question what is real and what is not. You have AI being used to create all sorts of deepfake videos that are scouring the internet to the degree you don’t know what is real and what is fake. Yeah, I can spot a fake for the most part, but you have so many people who cannot. They see things on the internet and immediately run with it, under the impression that its logistically real and then it spreads and before you know it, it makes national waves.

Technology is a good thing, but it can also be a paid thing. The more it evolves, the more complicated it becomes. We already have robots, we already have self-driving vehicles, so the question rises: what is next? I do believe AI at some point will start to eliminate jobs. Just go to a retailer, you see more self-checkout than anything. I was recently at Sam’s Club and Costco, which have more self-checkouts than actual cashiers. Truth be told, it is scary.

Jobs are being eliminated for computers, so this is where AI is starting to creep up. Yes, there are some jobs that I think are safe like trades that include electricians, plumbers, construction, things that a computer cannot do, but only a human being can. I have come to accept the truth that artificial intelligence is part of my life, it will not change and you either get on board or it is going to leave you behind, but at the same time, people should be worried what will happen to jobs as a result of it.

Written By Zoe Mitchell