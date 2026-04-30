MALIBU—On April 29, a traffic accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, that forced the California Highway Patrol’s Southern District, which encompasses Los Angeles County, to issue a traffic advisory. That traffic advisory has now been canceled.

At 4:47 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Southern District announced the first traffic advisory via a post on X. Due to the traffic accident on Pacific Coast Highway, only one lane on each side of the highway was open. The California Highway Patrol Southern District posted a second update on their X account at 5:56 p.m. canceling the traffic advisory. Lanes on PCH were reopened, which were closed a little over an hour.

No additional information about the traffic accident or the cause of the accident has been disclosed.