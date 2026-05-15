HOLLYWOOD—I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised by the sequel “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” I mean let’s be honest, Meryl Streep is the greatest living actress of our generation. I don’t think anyone can argue with that claim.

She invests herself in roles in a way that very few actresses can do. Her Miranda Priestly in the first movie was so iconic, Streep earned a Best Actress nomination. Not to mention she is considered one of the greatest villains in cinematic history. So where does this sequel take us. It takes us back into the world of fashion, at a time where things have vastly changed.

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a quite successful journalist/reporter, who’s world is upended when she loses her job. Yes, I found the narrative in the movie more intriguing than I ever thought. Why? Print journalism is unfortunately fleeting and dying and I hate to say that. Everything is quite digital and that is what Runway the magazine being led by Priestly and her noble one, Nigel (Stanley Tucci) is not as popular as it has been. I love Tucci in this role who is so witty and quick with his dialogue it stings sometimes more than Miranda.

Andy finds herself back at Runway after a speech about journalism garners the attention of the big head of Runway who Miranda reports to. Yes, Miranda Priestly has a boss too and while we don’t see much interaction it was nice to see her squirm a little bit throughout the movie. Andy fits in perfectly back at the magazine, a bit older and wiser, but Miranda is not pleased to say the least. She still insults Andy and belittles her any chance she gets.

The movie also sees the return of Emily Blunt, as Emily, but she now works for Dior and has a very important position that places Miranda at her knees having to cave to Emily’s demands to ensure advertisers continue to fund Runway. Blunt is fun in this role, trading barbs with Andy, Miranda and Nigel that are hilarious. Don’t ask me about the fashion of the flick because I could care less about it, I care about the narrative that talks about the focal point of journalism in today’s environment.

Advertisers unfortunately dictate journalism because they are a major revenue source for many publications in print and online. Without that advertising revenue, many publications are at those advertisers’ fingerprints. The integrity of journalism is in question which is something I have always worried about for a very long time. There is even some characters in the movie that had a very odd resemblance to Rupert Murdoch and his son. I don’t know if the movie was intentionally pointing that out or if it was just a coincidence, but it is concerning.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is proof a sequel can be just as entertaining as the original. Is it as iconic? No, but I just enjoyed it and it had a narrative that hooked me that keep me entertained from start to finish. Fans of fashion of course will adore the movie, but those who are not will find something that hooks you.