HOLLYWOOD—Twenty years after audiences first stepped into the intimidating, high-heeled world of Runway magazine, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” arrives with the nearly impossible task of revisiting a cultural phenomenon that many believed should simply be left alone. The original, “The Devil Wears Prada” was more than a fashion comedy — it became a generational movie quoted endlessly by women, journalists, fashion lovers, and anyone who has ever survived a terrifying boss. Thankfully, this sequel understands exactly why people loved the first film while cleverly updating its story for today’s chaotic digital age.

Directed once again by David Frankel, the sequel reunites the core cast that audiences never stopped wanting to see together: Meryl Streep as the icy and iconic Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as the deliciously sharp Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as the ever-fabulous Nigel. What makes the film work so well is that it doesn’t pretend the world hasn’t changed. Print magazines are struggling, influencers dominate fashion conversations, social media dictates trends overnight, and the power structure Miranda once controlled so effortlessly is beginning to crack.

Miranda Priestly is no longer simply feared — she is now fighting relevance itself.

That concept gives the sequel surprising emotional weight. Instead of trying to recreate the exact magic of the original, the film explores what happens when legendary figures age inside industries obsessed with youth and reinvention. Miranda still glides into rooms like royalty, draped in flawless couture and devastating one-liners, but there are moments here where we finally glimpse vulnerability beneath the perfectly tailored armor. Meryl Streep delivers another masterclass performance, proving once again why Miranda Priestly became one of cinema’s most unforgettable characters.

Meanwhile, Andy Sachs has evolved considerably from the nervous assistant audiences met in 2006. She is now an accomplished journalist pulled back into the orbit of runway during a media scandal and corporate upheaval. The chemistry between Hathaway and Streep remains electric because their relationship is no longer simple hero versus villain. There is history, resentment, admiration, and perhaps even understanding between them now.

The true scene-stealer may actually be Emily Blunt. Emily Charlton’s evolution from overworked assistant to powerful executive is one of the sequel’s smartest choices. Blunt leans fully into the role with biting wit and icy confidence, delivering some of the film’s funniest moments. Stanley Tucci’s Nigel continues to provide warmth, humor, and emotional grounding, reminding viewers why his character became such a fan favorite in the first place.

Visually, the film is pure fashion escapism. Every frame looks luxurious. From Parisian-inspired runway sequences to glossy Manhattan penthouses and couture fittings, the costume design alone deserves applause. The wardrobe is not merely decorative — it tells the story of power, identity, insecurity, and reinvention. Fans of fashion culture will absolutely feast on the details, designer cameos, and subtle nods to the original film.

What surprised me most was how relevant the satire feels in 2026. The film smartly tackles influencer culture, tech billionaires invading media spaces, the collapse of traditional journalism, and the exhausting performance of modern branding. Some critics have noted that the sequel is softer and less savage than the original, and that criticism is fair. The first film had sharper claws. But this sequel trades some of that bite for reflection and maturity.

And honestly? That works.

There are also plenty of crowd-pleasing moments for longtime fans. Certain entrances drew audible cheers in the theater. Familiar phrases return without feeling overly forced, and the film cleverly balances nostalgia with fresh storylines. It understands the audience came for glamour, tension, humor, and Miranda’s legendary presence — and it delivers all four beautifully.

No, it may never eclipse the brilliance of the original. Some romantic subplots feel unnecessary, and a few newer supporting characters lack the spark of the core cast. But even when the story occasionally stumbles, the charisma of its leads keeps everything entertaining.

Ultimately, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” succeeds because it embraces aging, reinvention, and survival in industries built on disposable trends. Beneath the designer heels and luxury handbags is a surprisingly thoughtful film about women navigating power, ambition, relevance, and identity later in life.

And yes — Miranda Priestly still terrifies everyone with a single glance.

Frankly, that alone is worth the ticket price.

Rose’s Scoop: Sequels sometimes get mixed reviews. You need to see it for yourself!