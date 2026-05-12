WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, May 8, at 7:49 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station posted a traffic advisory on Facebook alerting residents that Doheny Drive at Phyllis Avenue was closed for emergency repairs caused by a sinkhole.

Sinkholes are large holes in the ground, as the result of ground and surface erosion by water, which can cause part of the surface to collapse and form a large hole. Northbound Doheny at Phyllis Avenue and southbound Doheny at Sunset Blvd are closed until the repairs are completed, as repairs are ongoing.

There are no reports of injuries caused by the sinkhole. On Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. the city of West Hollywood posted a traffic advisory on its Facebook page noting North Doheny Drive was closed at Phyllis Avenue due to a water main break. Repairs were expected to continue through Monday, May 11.

It is unknown how the water main break is connected to the sinkhole that forced the closing of Doheny Drive at Phyllis Avenue. Residents who need to travel along Doheny Drive should expect their trip to take longer than usual or to plan to take a different route, it is not known if southbound Doheny Drive at Sunset Boulevard.