Athletes who train seriously tend to develop strong opinions about where they buy their nutrition. The reasoning is straightforward: what you put into your body before, during, and after a workout has a direct effect on how you perform and recover. Three retailers come up often in this conversation.

The Feed is a specialist sports nutrition marketplace built around athletic performance.

Amazon is the largest general retailer in the country, with a massive sports nutrition category buried inside its everything-store model.

REI is an outdoor co-op with 193 physical stores, known primarily for gear and apparel, though it does stock a curated selection of nutrition products.

Each serves a different type of buyer, and the differences between them matter more than most athletes realize when they are mid-training cycle and trying to lock down a fueling strategy that works.

This comparison breaks down what each retailer actually offers, where each one falls short, and which one serves athletes best when performance nutrition is the priority.

What The Feed Brings to the Table

The Feed operates out of Boulder, Colorado, and exists for one reason: sports nutrition. The entire business is built around stocking performance fuel for cyclists, triathletes, runners, CrossFit athletes, and endurance competitors of all kinds. The catalog includes hydration products, energy gels, chews, bars, protein options, and recovery formulas from over 250 brands, with some partnership announcements referencing access to more than 300 brands, including over 15 that are exclusive to the platform.

Single-Serving Purchasing

One of the most practical features The Feed offers is the ability to buy products as single servings. Instead of committing to a full box of gels or an entire tub of hydration mix, athletes can purchase individual units and test different flavors or formulations before buying in bulk. This is particularly useful for anyone still dialing in a race-day nutrition plan or transitioning between products during a training block.

Complimentary Coaching From Feed Coaches

The Feed provides free nutrition coaching through its Feed Coaches. These are not chatbots or automated recommendation engines. The service is designed to give athletes at any level, from first-time marathon runners to professional competitors, guidance on building a nutrition plan for training and racing. The company does not charge for this. It is a built-in part of the service.

Partnerships and Institutional Backing

The Feed has formal partnerships with USA Triathlon, USA Cycling, and TrainingPeaks. USA Triathlon members receive an $80 credit to spend at The Feed when they join the program, a partnership that began in 2024 after a smaller collaboration in 2022 and 2023. TrainingPeaks Nutrition Club members receive $40 in annual credit, and USA Cycling members get quarterly credit along with access to educational webinars and free nutrition support.

The company also sponsors a roster of professional athletes across cycling, running, triathlon, ski mountaineering, and sailing. The 2025 High Performance Team includes national champions, world champions, and world record holders. Taylor Knibb, a 2-time Ironman 70.3 World Champion and 2020 Olympian, uses The Feed as her exclusive nutrition sponsor.

Fulfillment and Customer Feedback

The Feed’s warehouse in Broomfield, Colorado, uses robotics to support a 2-hour fulfillment promise on orders. On Trustpilot, over 1,668 customers have reviewed the company, with recurring praise for shipping speed, product quality, and the ability to sample products without committing to full-size purchases.

How Amazon Fits Into the Equation

Amazon sells sports nutrition the same way it sells everything else: at massive scale, through a combination of its own fulfillment and third-party sellers. The Sports Nutrition category includes protein, amino acids, nutrition bars, pre-workout formulas, fat burners, endurance products, and hydration mixes from brands like Optimum Nutrition, GU, and Liquid I.V.

Subscribe and Save for Repeat Buyers

Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program is useful for athletes who have already settled on their products and buy the same thing every month. According to Amazon, 34% of unit sales in the Sports Nutrition category come through Subscribe and Save, which offers recurring delivery discounts between 5% and 15%. For someone who goes through 3 boxes of gels a month and knows exactly which brand they want, this is a practical way to reduce cost per unit.

Shipping Through Prime

Amazon Prime members get free 2-day delivery on millions of items, free 1-day delivery on over 15 million items, and free same-day delivery on over 3 million items in eligible areas. Prime costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. With more than 200 million members globally, the infrastructure behind Prime shipping is hard to match on speed alone.

Where Amazon Gets Complicated

The trade-off with Amazon is that many products are sold by third-party sellers rather than directly by the brands themselves. Athletes need to pay closer attention to product authenticity, expiration dates, and seller ratings. There is no personalized nutrition coaching, no curated product selection for specific sports, and no mechanism for buying single servings to test a product before committing. The return window is 30 days for items shipped and sold by Amazon, though third-party seller policies can vary. For someone still building a fueling strategy, the platform offers volume without direction.

REI and Its Place in This Comparison

REI is the largest consumer co-op in the United States, with 193 retail stores across 41 states and a community of 24 million members. The co-op model is central to REI’s identity. A lifetime membership costs a one-time fee of $30, with no annual dues, and members earn an estimated 10% back on eligible purchases. In 2025, REI members collectively received $188 million in Co-op Member Rewards.

Return Policy and Shipping

REI’s return policy is among the most generous in retail. Members get a full 365-day return window, even on used gear, under the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee. Non-members receive a 90-day window. For comparison, Amazon typically allows 30 days. Members also get free standard shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Non-members qualify for free shipping on orders of $60 or more.

Nutrition Selection at REI

REI carries sports nutrition products from well-known brands like GU, Skratch Labs, Maurten, Honey Stinger, and Spring Energy. The company also offers a bulk incentive: buying 10 or more full-price performance bars, gels, snack foods, or beverages triggers a discount that appears automatically in the shopping cart. REI publishes detailed expert advice articles that walk athletes through choosing energy foods and drinks based on activity type and duration. Each performance food product page on REI.com includes a “best consumed” designation to help with timing.

The Limitation Worth Noting

REI’s core business is outdoor gear, apparel, and equipment for activities like hiking, camping, climbing, running, and cycling. Nutrition is a secondary category. The selection, while composed of quality brands, is considerably narrower than what a dedicated sports nutrition marketplace carries. REI does not offer single-serving purchasing for most nutrition products, does not stock 250 or more nutrition-specific brands, and does not provide complimentary one-on-one nutrition coaching.

Additional member benefits like the Re/Supply used gear trade-in program, outdoor classes ranging from backcountry navigation to Wilderness First Aid, and the $5 donation to the REI Cooperative Action Fund with each new membership are all compelling. But none of them address the specific problem of helping an athlete build and refine a performance nutrition plan.

Membership, Cost, and Return Policies Compared

The financial structure of each retailer looks different depending on what an athlete values.

The Feed offers free team memberships with credits through its institutional partnerships. USA Triathlon members get $80 in credit. TrainingPeaks Nutrition Club members get $40 annually. USA Cycling members receive quarterly credit. There is no paid membership tier required to access the full catalog or coaching.

Amazon Prime costs $139 per year and unlocks fast shipping across all Amazon categories, not limited to sports nutrition. The Subscribe and Save program adds an additional 5% to 15% off recurring orders.

REI membership is a 1-time $30 fee with lifetime benefits, including the 10% annual reward on eligible purchases, the 365-day return window, and free standard shipping.

On returns, Amazon gives 30 days. REI gives non-members 90 days and members 365 days. The Feed offers a flavor guarantee with store credit on products that do not work for the athlete, which accounts for the trial-and-error reality of dialing in nutrition.

Expert Guidance and Athlete Support

The Feed provides complimentary coaching through its Feed Coaches, covering personalized nutrition planning at no cost. REI offers expert advice articles and some in-store guidance, oriented primarily toward outdoor activity rather than race-specific fueling. Amazon relies on user reviews and product descriptions, with no personalized support of any kind.

For an athlete trying to figure out what to eat during a 4-hour bike ride, a trail ultramarathon, or a half-Ironman, the gap between having access to a coach and reading user reviews is a material difference in how well the nutrition plan comes together.

The Verdict for Athletes

Amazon works well for athletes who already know their products and want the lowest unit price on bulk orders with fast delivery. REI serves athletes who want to walk into a physical store, combine nutrition purchases with gear and apparel, and benefit from a generous return policy and lifetime co-op membership. Both retailers do what they do competently.

But for athletes whose primary concern is performance nutrition, The Feed is purpose-built for that problem. Over 250 brands in one place, single-serving purchasing, complimentary coaching, partnerships with governing bodies like USA Triathlon and USA Cycling, sponsorship of professional athletes, and a warehouse designed to fulfill orders within 2 hours. The entire operation is pointed at one thing: helping athletes fuel better. No other retailer in this comparison offers that level of focus, and for anyone serious about getting their nutrition right, The Feed is where to buy it.